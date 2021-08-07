II MEF Commanding General Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, awards Lt. Gen. Beaudreault, former commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, with the Distinguished Service Medal during Beaudreault’s retirement ceremony, Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 8, 2021. The Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to recognize Marines for exceptionally meritorious service while standing in a duty of great responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

Date Taken: 07.08.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US