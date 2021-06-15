Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions [Image 8 of 14]

    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Sgt. Emily Ngaopraseutsack, second from right, a linguist assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), gives a care package to villagers in Khammouane Province, Lao People's Democratic Republic, June 15, 2021. A recovery team visited the area in hopes of recovering the remains of a missing U.S. service member lost during the Vietnam War. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 20:40
    Photo ID: 6727273
    VIRIN: 210615-M-BJ564-1247
    Resolution: 4147x2765
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Sasha Pierre-Louis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    POW
    MIA
    "USN
    USA
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT