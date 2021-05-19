21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions

U.S. service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and Lao workers screen dirt together, in Khammouane Province, Lao People's Democratic Republic, May 19, 2021. A recovery team visited the area in hopes of recovering the remains of a missing U.S. service member lost during the Vietnam War. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

