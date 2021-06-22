21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Oh, left, assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), and a Lao People’s Democratic Republic official, right, sign documents during a repatriation ceremony, Savannakhet, Lao People's Democratic Republic, June 22, 2021. The ceremony was conducted in support of DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

