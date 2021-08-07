Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray [Image 5 of 5]

    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    From left to right: Mr. Adam Iwaszuk, Director, Construction Facilities and Maintenance Office, Lt. Col. Lita Rakhra, Deputy Joint Chief of Staff, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, U.S. Representative from Washington's 10th congressional district, Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, The Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander, Washington Air National Guard, Col. Paul Sellars, Washington Army National Guard Chief of Staff, Mrs. Sharon Wallace, Operations Manager, Washington Emergency Management and Mrs. Nancy Bickford, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the Washington National Guard Museum, Camp Murray, Wash. on July 8, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6726780
    VIRIN: 210708-D-MN117-481
    Resolution: 3616x2432
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Congresswoman
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT