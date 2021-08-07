Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray

From left to right: Mr. Adam Iwaszuk, Director, Construction Facilities and Maintenance Office, Lt. Col. Lita Rakhra, Deputy Joint Chief of Staff, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, U.S. Representative from Washington's 10th congressional district, Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, The Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander, Washington Air National Guard, Col. Paul Sellars, Washington Army National Guard Chief of Staff, Mrs. Sharon Wallace, Operations Manager, Washington Emergency Management and Mrs. Nancy Bickford, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the Washington National Guard Museum, Camp Murray, Wash. on July 8, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US