Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray [Image 1 of 5]

    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general talks with Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, representative from Washington’s 10th Congressional District at The Washington National Guard’s Museum, Camp Murray, Wash. on July 8, 2021. Congresswoman Strickland’s visit consisted of briefings about the Washington National Guard, Washington Emergency Management Division and Washington Youth Academy. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6726776
    VIRIN: 210708-D-MN117-805
    Resolution: 3272x3536
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray
    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland visits Camp Murray

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Congressional

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT