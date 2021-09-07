PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 9, 2021) – Capt. Robert Hawkins, left, exchanges a salutes and relinquishes his command of the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) to Capt. Brian Feldman in front of Rear Adm. Darin Via, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. NMCPHC develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Dowell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 14:45
|Photo ID:
|6726531
|VIRIN:
|210709-N-TJ319-100
|Resolution:
|2900x1933
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Public Health Center Changes Command
