Public Health Center Changes Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 9, 2021) – The Honor Guard parades the Colors during a change of command ceremony for the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC). NMCPHC develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Dowell/Released)

