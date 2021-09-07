Public Health Center Changes Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 9, 2021) – Capt. Robert Hawkins, center, Commander, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) receives an award by Rear Adm. Darin Via, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during NMCPHC's change of command. NMCPHC develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Dowell/Released)

