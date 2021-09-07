2d MARDIV's Motivator of the Week

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Groeller, a native of Apple Valley, Minn., and a tactical transmission operator with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 9, 2021. “If you want to succeed as badly as you want to breathe, only then will you be successful,” Groeller said. Groeller’s leadership nominated him for this week’s Motivator of the Week for his constant drive to be better and provide a positive influence among the Marines around him. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

