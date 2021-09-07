Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d MARDIV's Motivator of the Week [Image 1 of 2]

    2d MARDIV's Motivator of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Groeller, a native of Apple Valley, Minn., and a tactical transmission operator with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, sets up a radio antenna on Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 9, 2021. “If you want to succeed as badly as you want to breathe, only then will you be successful,” Groeller said. Groeller’s leadership nominated him for this week’s Motivator of the Week for his constant drive to be better and provide a positive influence among the Marines around him. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 11:44
    Photo ID: 6726075
    VIRIN: 210709-M-RQ720-1010
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 393.94 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: APPLE VALLEY, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d MARDIV's Motivator of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d MARDIV's Motivator of the Week
    2d MARDIV's Motivator of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communications
    radio
    Motivation
    2d LAR
    2d MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT