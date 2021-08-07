Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing

Robert Preston, left, director of civil law, Judge Advocate General’s Corps; Air Force Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, deputy assistant secretary for contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition; Brig. Gen. Terry Bullard, commander of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations; and Derek Santos, deputy general counsel for contractor responsibility and conflict resolution, pose after signing a joint memorandum of understanding at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 8, 2021. The MOU established the Department of the Air Force Acquisition Integrity Working Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

