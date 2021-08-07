Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing [Image 3 of 5]

    Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A joint memorandum of understanding establishing the Department of the Air Force Acquisition Integrity Working Group is displayed at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 8, 2021. The MOU was signed by Air Force Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, deputy assistant secretary for contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition; Derek Santos, deputy general counsel for contractor responsibility and conflict resolution; Robert Preston, director of civil law, Judge Advocate General’s Corps; and Brig. Gen. Terry Bullard, commander of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 11:25
    Photo ID: 6726079
    VIRIN: 210708-F-LE393-0044
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 905.21 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing
    Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing
    Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing
    Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing
    Air Force AQC-GCR-JA-OSI MOU Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Air Force

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT