    21st Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    21st Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – (from left to right) U.S. Air Force Col. David J. Wilson, Peterson Air Force Base vice commander and 21st Mission Support Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Lee with the 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron guidon as he assumes command. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 09:40
    Peterson Air Force Base
    USAF
    Colorado Springs

