    21st Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    21st Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – (from left to right) U.S. Air Force Col. David J. Wilson, Peterson Air Force Base vice commander and 21st Mission Support Group commander, returns a salute from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Lee as he assumes command of the 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 7, 2021. The 21st LRS provides a complete spectrum of logistics services to Peterson AFB, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Schriever AFB, as well as missile warning, space surveillance and contract space communications units spread around the globe. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

