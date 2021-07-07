21st Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – (right) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Lee assumes command of the 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 7, 2021. The 21st LRS provides a complete spectrum of logistics services to Peterson AFB, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Schriever AFB, as well as missile warning, space surveillance and contract space communications units spread around the globe. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

