    PSAB bolsters defensive capabilities [Image 5 of 5]

    PSAB bolsters defensive capabilities

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria Delgadillo, a military working dog handler with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and her MWD, Rony, receive medical care during a quick response training event in blackout conditions at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2021. PSAB Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Security Forces and Medical personnel participated in integrated training to bolster defensive capabilities and maintain readiness at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 06:55
    Photo ID: 6725685
    VIRIN: 210612-F-EZ422-0673
    Resolution: 2712x2063
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB bolsters defensive capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSAB: Prince Sultan Air Base: SrA Samuel Earick: Senior Airman Samuel Earick: AFCENT: U.S. Air Force

