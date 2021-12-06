U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria Delgadillo, a military working dog handler with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and her MWD, Rony, receive simulated medical care during a quick response training event in blackout conditions at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2021. PSAB Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Security Forces and Medical personnel participated in integrated training to bolster defensive capabilities and maintain readiness at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 06:55 Photo ID: 6725684 VIRIN: 210612-F-EZ422-0616 Resolution: 5966x3745 Size: 20.14 MB Location: SA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB bolsters defensive capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.