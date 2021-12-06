PSAB bolsters defensive capabilities

U.S. Air Force defenders with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron guard a simulated subdued enemy participant a quick response training event in blackout conditions at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2021. PSAB Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Security Forces and Medical personnel participated in integrated training to bolster defensive capabilities and maintain readiness at all times. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

