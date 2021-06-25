U.S. Senior Airman Jacob McCraken, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, applies oil to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during a hot-pit refueling, Prince Sultan Air Base, June 25, 2021 This event demonstrated the success of several weeks of hot pit cross-airframe training between 378th and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing maintainers, expanding both wings ability to provide agile support for theater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 06:55 Photo ID: 6725680 VIRIN: 210625-F-EZ422-0213 Resolution: 3851x2846 Size: 4.47 MB Location: SA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th demonstrates successful hot pit cross-airframe training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.