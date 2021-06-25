Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th demonstrates successful hot pit cross-airframe training

    378th demonstrates successful hot pit cross-airframe training

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Barrett, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, explains part of the hot pit refueling process on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, Prince Sultan Air Base, June 25, 2021. This event demonstrated the success of several weeks of hot-pit refueling cross-airframe training between 378th and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing maintainers, expanding both wings ability to provide agile support for theater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 06:55
    This work, 378th demonstrates successful hot pit cross-airframe training, by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

