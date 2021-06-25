U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Barrett, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, explains part of the hot pit refueling process on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, Prince Sultan Air Base, June 25, 2021. This event demonstrated the success of several weeks of hot-pit refueling cross-airframe training between 378th and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing maintainers, expanding both wings ability to provide agile support for theater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 06:55
|Photo ID:
|6725679
|VIRIN:
|210625-F-EZ422-0154
|Resolution:
|6005x3957
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th demonstrates successful hot pit cross-airframe training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
