378th demonstrates successful hot pit cross-airframe training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Barrett, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 dedicated crew chief, prepares a fuel hose to conduct a hot pit refueling on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, Prince Sultan Air Base, June 25, 2021. This event demonstrated the success of several weeks of hot-pit refueling cross-airframe training between 378th and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing maintainers, expanding both Wings ability to provide agile support for theater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

