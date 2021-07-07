48th FSS recognizes incoming commander

U.S. Air Force Col Dennis Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon of the 48th Force Support Squadron to Maj. Mary Hossier, 48th FSS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

