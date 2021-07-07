Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FSS recognizes incoming commander [Image 2 of 4]

    48th FSS recognizes incoming commander

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Bailey Mark, outgoing 48th Force Support Squadron commander, during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 04:12
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    Change of command
    48th FSS

