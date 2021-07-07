48th FSS recognizes incoming commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Bailey Mark, outgoing 48th Force Support Squadron commander, and Maj. Mary Hossier, incoming 48th FSS commander, stand at attention during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command for the 48th FSS from Lt. Col. Bailey Mark to Maj. Mary Hossier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

