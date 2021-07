Summer Fury '21: Air to Air Refueling

The flagship aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 166, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts an air to air refueling operation with a KC-130J Hercules, during Marine Corps training exercise Summer Fury at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 7, 2021. Summer Fury is an exercise conducted by 3rd MAW in order to maintain and build capability, strength and trust within its units to generate the readiness and lethality needed to deter and defeat adversaries during combat operations as the U.S. Marine Corps refines tactics and equipment during Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

