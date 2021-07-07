Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Fury '21: Air to Air Refueling [Image 6 of 7]

    Summer Fury '21: Air to Air Refueling

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey's with Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (3rd MAW), conduct air to air refueling operations during Marine Corps training exercise Summer Fury at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 7, 2021. Summer Fury is an exercise conducted by 3rd MAW in order to maintain and build capability, strength and trust within its units to generate the readiness and lethality needed to deter and defeat adversaries during combat operations as the U.S. Marine Corps refines tactics and equipment during Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6725272
    VIRIN: 210707-M-QB125-1278
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Fury '21: Air to Air Refueling [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F/A-18 Hornet

    KC-130J Hercules

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MAG-11
    3rdMAW

