U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Evan H. Emery, a KC -130J Hercules crew master, with copilot with Marine Ariel Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Air Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (3rd MAW), utilizes a signal lamp to direct air to air refueling operations with MV-22B Osprey's during Marine Corps training exercise Summer Fury at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 7, 2021. Summer Fury is an exercise conducted by 3rd MAW in order to maintain and build capability, strength and trust within its units to generate the readiness and lethality needed to deter and defeat adversaries during combat operations as the U.S. Marine Corps refines tactics and equipment during Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 20:05 Photo ID: 6725270 VIRIN: 210707-M-QB125-1159 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.94 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer Fury '21: Air to Air Refueling [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.