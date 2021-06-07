210706-N-RL695-1309

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - (July 6, 2021) -- Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Nathan Donah, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, conducts maintenance on a cargo hook on an MH-60S Seahawk aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), July 6, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 16:45 Photo ID: 6725219 VIRIN: 210706-N-RL695-1309 Resolution: 6216x4144 Size: 1.6 MB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 22 Sailor Conducts Maintenance on a Cargo Hook on an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.