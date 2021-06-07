USS Sioux City Sailors Prepare to Refuel the Ship While Inport Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

210706-N-RL695-1285

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - (July 6, 2021) -- Engineman 1st Class Dillon Lucas, left, and Engineman 2nd Class Samuel Graham, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), prepare to refuel the ship while inport Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 6, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 16:45 Photo ID: 6725213 VIRIN: 210706-N-RL695-1285 Resolution: 6030x4020 Size: 1.23 MB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU