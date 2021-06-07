Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City Sailors Prepare to Refuel the Ship While Inport Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Sioux City Sailors Prepare to Refuel the Ship While Inport Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210706-N-RL695-1285
    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - (July 6, 2021) -- Engineman 1st Class Dillon Lucas, left, and Engineman 2nd Class Samuel Graham, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), prepare to refuel the ship while inport Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 6, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021
    Photo ID: 6725213
    VIRIN: 210706-N-RL695-1285
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    U.S. Southern Command
    engineman
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

