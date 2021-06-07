210706-N-RL695-1289

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - (July 6, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), prepare to refuel the ship while in port Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 6, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 16:45 Photo ID: 6725217 VIRIN: 210706-N-RL695-1289 Resolution: 4642x3316 Size: 944.82 KB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Prepare to Refuel the Ship While in Port Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.