U.S. Army Sgt. Stephanie Travieso (left) from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 1st Area Medical Laboratory observes as Ukraine Ministry of Defense officers set up the polymerase chain reaction during diagnostic testing training. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jang-woo Lee.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:33 Photo ID: 6725123 VIRIN: 070821-A-A4433-003 Resolution: 3013x1917 Size: 1.31 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Area Medical Laboratory Soldiers train with Ukrainian military doctors [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.