    1st Area Medical Laboratory Soldiers train with Ukrainian military doctors [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Area Medical Laboratory Soldiers train with Ukrainian military doctors

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Stephanie Travieso (left) from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 1st Area Medical Laboratory observes as Ukraine Ministry of Defense officers set up the polymerase chain reaction during diagnostic testing training. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jang-woo Lee.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:33
    Location: KYIV, UA
    Ukraine
    training
    1st Area Medical Laboratory
    20th CBRNE Command
    U.S. Army Medical Institute of Infectious Diseases

