The Ukraine Ministry of Defense demonstrates MOD Biological Mobile Laboratory operations as a Ukrainian service member decontaminates a vehicle after the delivery of specimens. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jang-woo Lee.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6725122
|VIRIN:
|070821-A-A4433-002
|Resolution:
|3593x2225
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Area Medical Laboratory Soldiers train with Ukrainian military doctors [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Area Medical Laboratory Soldiers train with Ukrainian military doctors
LEAVE A COMMENT