U.S. Army instructors, Ukrainian military personnel and translators trained together in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 3 - 18. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jang-woo Lee.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6725117
|VIRIN:
|070821-A-A4433-001
|Resolution:
|3909x2337
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
1st Area Medical Laboratory Soldiers train with Ukrainian military doctors
1st Area Medical Laboratory Soldiers train with Ukrainian military doctors
