    Chief of Naval Air Training Receives Navy’s Highest Flight Safety Award

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (July 7, 2021) Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff speaks after accepting the Adm. James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award from National Commander of the Order of the Daedalians retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jerry Allen during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, July 7. The award is a companion to the Navy Safety Center's Naval Aviation Readiness Through Safety Award. Selection for these annual awards is based on units' mishap rates, flight exposure, safety trends over the past three years, and aviation safety management system. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    Navy Safety Center
    Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award
    Adm. James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award

