Chief of Naval Air Training Receives Navy’s Highest Flight Safety Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (July 7, 2021) National Commander of the Order of the Daedalians retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jerry Allen presents the Adm. James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award to Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, July 7. The award is a companion to the Navy Safety Center's Naval Aviation Readiness Through Safety Award. Selection for these annual awards is based on units' mishap rates, flight exposure, safety trends over the past three years, and aviation safety management system. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

