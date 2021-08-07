Chief of Naval Air Training Receives Navy’s Highest Flight Safety Award

Photo By Lt. Michelle Tucker | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (July 7, 2021) National Commander of the Order of the Daedalians...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Michelle Tucker | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (July 7, 2021) National Commander of the Order of the Daedalians retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jerry Allen presents the Adm. James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award to Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, July 7. The award is a companion to the Navy Safety Center's Naval Aviation Readiness Through Safety Award. Selection for these annual awards is based on units' mishap rates, flight exposure, safety trends over the past three years, and aviation safety management system. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Chief of Naval Operations recognized Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) with the Navy’s most prestigious aviation safety awards for fiscal year 2020 during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, July 7.



Each year, the Naval Safety Center presents the Naval Aviation Readiness Through Safety Award in conjunction with the Adm. James S. Russell Aviation Flight Safety Award, which is sponsored by Order of the Daedalians.



Together, the awards recognize the Navy’s major flying command that contributed the most toward readiness and economy of operations through safety. Award criteria include an outstanding safety record, an aggressive safety program, and an improving three-year safety trend. In fiscal year 2020, CNATRA flew just under 272,000 flight hours with no Class A flight, flight-related, or aviation ground mishaps.



Chairman of the Daedalians Foundation Board of Trustees retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jerry Allen presented the Adm. James S. Russell Flight Safety Award to CNATRA Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff.



“You have complied an outstanding safety record and demonstrated a superior mishap-prevention culture,” Allen said. “You have demonstrated exceptional skill and outstanding airmanship in a demanding training environment. Every one of you can be proud of your contributions to aviation safety and to national defense. Well done!”



CNATRA has singularly won the award eight times since 1965, most recently in 2003, and has been named joint recipient twice. CNATRA received the award in 1967, 1969, 1974, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1990, 1993, 2003, and 2020.



“This is a complete team effort,” said Westendorff. “Whether it’s a flight instructor, a student, staff, or a contractor, we have all contributed to that outstanding safety record. Safety is the top priority at my command.”



The Adm. James S. Russell Award is named for the former Vice Chief of Naval Operations who commanded Patrol Squadron (VP) 42 during World War II, commanded Midway-class aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea (CVB 43), and served as the chief of the Bureau of Aeronautics, in addition to various other duties. Russell received numerous awards during his time in the Navy including the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Air Medal for his actions in leading his squadron against the enemy.



The Order of the Daedalians, founded in 1934, advocates for air and space power and honors men and women from the U.S. armed forces who flew and fly in defense of the nation.



Headquartered at NAS Corpus Christi, CNATRA compromises five training air wings in Florida, Mississippi and Texas, which are home to 17 training squadrons. In addition, CNATRA oversees the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the training curriculum for all fleet replacement squadrons.