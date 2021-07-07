Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Children from the Fort Drum community strapped on their helmets and peddled their way through a safety course July 7 during the annual Bike Rodeo at the Magrath Sports Complex parking lot. Hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event focused on the fundamentals of safe bicycle riding for children. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 12:51
    Photo ID: 6724830
    VIRIN: 210707-A-XX986-003
    Resolution: 4205x3708
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children
    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children
    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children
    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    FMWR
    Bike Rodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT