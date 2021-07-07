Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children

Children from the Fort Drum community strapped on their helmets and peddled their way through a safety course July 7 during the annual Bike Rodeo at the Magrath Sports Complex parking lot. Hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event focused on the fundamentals of safe bicycle riding for children. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

