Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 8, 2021) -- Children from the Fort Drum community strapped on their helmets and peddled their way through a safety course July 7 during the annual Bike Rodeo at the Magrath Sports Complex parking lot.



Hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event focused on the fundamentals of safe bicycle riding for children.



“This is very important for the kids because it is a popular outdoor activity for them, and we want to make sure they are safe on their bikes and protected from traffic and any road hazards,” said Jasmine Wloch, FMWR publicity assistant. “The Bike Rodeo is all about learning how to ride safely and in a fun manner.”



Wloch said that the obstacle course reinforces key safety tips, such as how to use hand and arm signals and looking both ways when crossing the street. Families could learn more by visiting the Soldier and Family Readiness Division staff and members of the Fort Drum Bike Patrol at their informational booths.



“We’re out here today to help promote bicycle safety and to let people know it is OK to ride around the neighborhood as long as they do it safely,” said Sgt. Kenneth Wright, from the Bike Patrol.



“We want anyone riding bikes – kids or adults – to be safe,” added Sgt. Christopher Smith, another member of the Bike Patrol. “We’re just looking out for our community.”



Residents also were reminded that wearing safety helmets while riding a bicycle is mandatory on post, regardless of age.



For off-post bicycle operation in New York state, all bicyclists 14 and younger are required to wear certified bicycle helmets. Children ages 1 to 4 must wear helmets and ride in specially designed child safety seats. Children under the age of 1 are prohibited from being transported on a bicycle.



When riding, remember to always:



*Wear a properly fitted helmet.



*Be cautious when riding past driveways and roadways where a vehicle may start backing out or pulling away from the curb.



*Watch for hazards such as holes in the pavement, broken glass, puddles and stray animals.



*Obey all traffic lights and signs.



*Signal for turns whether riding on a roadway, a bike lane or shared-use pathway with pedestrians.



To learn more about bike safety, visit www.safekids.org/bike.