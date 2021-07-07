Members of the Fort Drum Bike Patrol speak with community members about safety July 7 during the annual Bike Rodeo. At the event, children strapped on their helmets and peddled their way through a safety course at the Magrath Sports Complex parking lot to learn the fundamentals of safe bicycle riding. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 12:51
|Photo ID:
|6724829
|VIRIN:
|210707-A-XX986-002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes safe riding for children [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
