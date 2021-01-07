Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Mark Meier, musician with the 34th Army Band, Sidewinders

    Sgt. Mark Meier, musician with the 34th Army Band, Sidewinders

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Sgt. Mark Meier, musician with the 34th Army Band, Sidewinders, sings in front of a record crowd during the Summer Concert Series concert at the historic Camp Dodge pool pavilion. The Sidewinders play a variety of songs from ‘80s, ‘90s to country music. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. Kevin Waldron)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Iowa National Guard
    Sidewinders
    concert
    34th Army Band
    2021

