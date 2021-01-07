34TH ARMY BAND, SIDEWINDERS, PERFORM FOR RECORD CROWD

Camp Dodge, Johnston, IA – It was a picture-perfect night as nearly 1,200 people made their way to Camp Dodge for a concert performed by the Iowa National Guard’s 34th Army Band, Sidewinders at the historic Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion on July 1.



“I really look forward to the concerts each year! The Sidewinders are my favorite. This is the biggest crowd I recall seeing at the concert,” said Betty ‘Betsy’ Huff, of Ankeny. “I have been coming to these concerts for the past ten years and tell everyone that I can about this great program.”



The Sidewinders have become a staple in the line-up for the Camp Dodge Summer Concert Series. This free-of-charge, annual event brings live music, food and camaraderie to Iowa’s soldiers, airmen and local community members. Attendees are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and coolers with drinks and food. Guests are also able to enjoy a wide variety of food served from local food trucks.



Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Deputy Adjutant General - Army, kicked off the night by welcoming guests back to Camp Dodge, some for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



“It was a wonderful night to get the community back together,” said Brig. Gen. Osborn.



“It was entertaining, it was very entertaining,” said Huff. “The Sidewinders play a variety of songs, so it doesn’t matter if you like the oldies, like me, or ‘80s and ‘90s music, or if you like country, they play a variety of everything.”



During the high-energy concert, band members performed amongst the crowd, led a conga line and even did a special birthday serenade for one long-time fan.



Huff believes that people are eager to get out of their homes this year, post-pandemic. The Summer Concert Series is a great way to enjoy the summer, and for some people, like Huff reminisce on the good-ole-days when the Camp Dodge pool was filled with water and a lot of chlorine.

“You get to mingle with friends, family, people you haven’t seen for a while,” said Huff.



The Sidewinders received a standing ovation and closed out the concert with their traditional “Sweet Caroline” song cover.



Brother Trucker is performing at the next concert on Thursday, July 7 from 6-9p.m. Attendees can find additional information regarding the concert on the Iowa National Guard’s website, www.iowanationalguard.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 Story ID: 400521 Location: JOHNSTON , IA, US