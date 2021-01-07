Iowans listen to the 34th Army Band, Sidewinders, Summer Concert Series concert at the historic Camp Dodge pool pavilion. Attendees brought coolers, lawn chairs, and their dogs to watch the band. An estimated 1,200 people attended the concert on July 1, 2021 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. Kevin Waldron)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6724686
|VIRIN:
|210701-A-YI817-003
|Resolution:
|4540x1545
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowans listen to the 34th Army Band, Sidewinders, Summer Concert Series concert at the historic Camp Dodge pool pavilion. [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Kevin Waldron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
34TH ARMY BAND, SIDEWINDERS, PERFORM FOR RECORD CROWD
