Iowans listen to the 34th Army Band, Sidewinders, Summer Concert Series concert at the historic Camp Dodge pool pavilion. Attendees brought coolers, lawn chairs, and their dogs to watch the band. An estimated 1,200 people attended the concert on July 1, 2021 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. Kevin Waldron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 11:24 Photo ID: 6724686 VIRIN: 210701-A-YI817-003 Resolution: 4540x1545 Size: 7.23 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowans listen to the 34th Army Band, Sidewinders, Summer Concert Series concert at the historic Camp Dodge pool pavilion. [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Kevin Waldron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.