355th Munitions Squadron Activation

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Tolman, 355th Munitions Squadron commander, provides remarks during the 355th MUNS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2021. This activation will allow munitions, armament and other support Airmen to be further enabled to best execute the missions they are tasked with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US