Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 7 of 7]

    355th Munitions Squadron Activation

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Tolman, 355th Munitions Squadron commander, provides remarks during the 355th MUNS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2021. This activation will allow munitions, armament and other support Airmen to be further enabled to best execute the missions they are tasked with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 11:15
    Photo ID: 6724675
    VIRIN: 210701-F-CJ465-1045
    Resolution: 6318x4513
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th Munitions Squadron Activation
    355th Munitions Squadron Activation
    355th Munitions Squadron Activation
    355th Munitions Squadron Activation
    355th Munitions Squadron Activation
    355th Munitions Squadron Activation
    355th Munitions Squadron Activation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT