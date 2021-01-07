Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 6 of 7]

    355th Munitions Squadron Activation

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Tolman, 355th Munitions Squadron commander, renders a salute during the 355th MUNS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2021. The 355th Wing is continuing to build an unprecedented level of high-end readiness by further empowering Airmen to train and perfect their crafts to enable the rescue, attack and other missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 11:15
    Location: AZ, US
