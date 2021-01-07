355th Munitions Squadron Activation

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Tolman, 355th Munitions Squadron commander, renders a salute during the 355th MUNS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2021. The 355th Wing is continuing to build an unprecedented level of high-end readiness by further empowering Airmen to train and perfect their crafts to enable the rescue, attack and other missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

