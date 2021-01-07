U.S. Air Force Col. Marc Walker, 355th Maintenance Group commander, returns Maj. Jonathan Tolman’s, 355th Munitions Squadron commander, salute during the 355th MUNS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2021. The 355th Wing is continuing to build an unprecedented level of high-end readiness by further empowering Airmen to train and perfect their crafts to enable the rescue, attack and other missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6724672
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-CJ465-1032
|Resolution:
|6294x3540
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
