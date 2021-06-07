Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement [Image 30 of 36]

    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Lt. Gen. Timothy Fay, Headquarters Air Force director of staff, presents gifts to his family during his retirement at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 6, 2021. Fay retired after 34 years of service. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 09:14
    Photo ID: 6724489
    VIRIN: 210706-F-LE393-0315
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement [Image 36 of 36], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement
    CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT