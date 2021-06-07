CSAF Brown Hosts Lt. Gen. Fay Retirement

Lt. Gen. Timothy Fay, right, Headquarters Air Force director of staff, greets Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno, Headquarters Space Force director of staff and other guests after his retirement at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 6, 2021. Fay retired after 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

