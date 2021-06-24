Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anson Seebeck, command chief warrant officer with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command passes the Charter of the 10th AAMDC to Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, commanding general of the 10th AAMDC during a Change of Charter ceremony on June 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 07:35 Photo ID: 6724402 VIRIN: 210624-A-GJ447-004 Resolution: 4800x2721 Size: 6 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.