Brig. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command gives remarks at the 10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony on June, 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 07:35 Photo ID: 6724403 VIRIN: 210624-A-GJ447-005 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 5.51 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.