    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony

    RP, GERMANY

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command gives remarks at the 10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony on June, 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 07:35
    Photo ID: 6724403
    VIRIN: 210624-A-GJ447-005
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Warrant Officer
    Change of Charter
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

